One dead after Thursday night shooting in Minneapolis

Police said officers were in the area of 26th St. E. and Bloomington Ave. when they heard a shot.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis recorded its 62nd homicide of 2020 Thursday night after police found a man fatally injured man in the street. 

According to a press release, police were in the area of 26th St. E. and Bloomington Ave. in Minneapolis just after 10 p.m. when they heard a gunshot. 

While running towards the sound, police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation in the area. 

Police said they found a man in his 30s lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse, and officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital where he died a short time later.

The man's name has not been released at this time. 

Police have no one in custody. 

