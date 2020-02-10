One dead after Thursday night shooting in Minneapolis

Police said officers were in the area of 26th St. E. and Bloomington Ave. when they heard a shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis recorded its 62nd homicide of 2020 Thursday night after police found a man fatally injured man in the street.

According to a press release, police were in the area of 26th St. E. and Bloomington Ave. in Minneapolis just after 10 p.m. when they heard a gunshot.

While running towards the sound, police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation in the area.

Police said they found a man in his 30s lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse, and officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital where he died a short time later.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

Police have no one in custody.