Two killed, another injured Wednesday in two Minneapolis shootings

Police are investigating whether the city's 90th and 91st homicides of 2021 are connected.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men are dead and another was injured Wednesday as the city of Minneapolis grows closer to a grim record for homicides set in 1995.

Around 7:40 Wednesday night officers were called to the area of 600 West Broadway Avenue on the edge of Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood.

According to police, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but medics were unable to save him.

Officers are still investigating, but they believe at this time that there was an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot near the corner of West Broadway Avenue and North Lyndale Avenue that led to the fatal shooting.

Just a few hours later and a few miles away in the Jordan neighborhood, crews got a 911 call about another shooting.

Around 10:15 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to that 911 call at a home in the 3100 block of Logan Avenue North.

When police arrived, they found a man in that home with gunshot wounds. Police said they tried to save his life, but the man died at the scene.

A short time later police say another man arrived at a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police think these two men knew each other, but their relationship is still under investigation.

Investigators are still working to figure out what happened on Logan Avenue, and MPD public information officer Garrett Parten told KARE 11 that police are trying to determine if these two incidents are related.

The names of the two men who died will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

These are the 90th and 91st murders in Minneapolis this year, according to police. The year with the highest number of people killed was in 1995, with 97 deaths.

"On a warm night we should be enjoying a longer fall, our city is again grieved by two more people who have lost their lives to gun violence," said Parten.

"We continue to put out the call: Let's put the guns down. Let's figure out a way to solve our differences in ways that don't result in violence," he continued. "Let's do our best to keep each other safe."