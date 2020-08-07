Minneapolis man charged with killing pregnant woman

There is a warrant out for his arrest, and police are looking for him.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and wounding a man, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Zachary Robinson, 27, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and felon in possession of a gun, prosecutors said.

There is a warrant out for his arrest, and police are looking for him.

On July 5, police responded to a shooting on the George Floyd memorial site, where they found a shot-up Ford Explorer a block away with Leneesha Columbus outside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Bystanders were attempting life-saving measures on her.

Witnesses told police they saw Robinson and Columbus arguing near her vehicle, in a parking lot. When Columbus drove away, Robinson fired shots into her vehicle, officials said.

Robinson is the father of the baby Columbus was carrying, according to the criminal complaint.

A man confronted Robinson and asked what he was doing. Robinson shot the main in the foot, the complaint states.

Columbus died from a gunshot to her back. Doctors were able to deliver the baby but it's in critical condition.