Minneapolis man convicted in activist's grandson slaying

MINNEAPOLIS — Jurors have convicted a man charged in the fatal shooting of the grandson of a prominent Minneapolis civil rights activist.

Twenty-five-year-old Dontae D. White was convicted Friday of intentional second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. White is charged in the death of 27-year-old Kevin Beasley on April 18, 2020 at a house party in north Minneapolis.

Beasley was the grandson of civil rights leader Spike Moss. According to the criminal complaint, Beasley was shot after confronting White’s brother about being at the party.