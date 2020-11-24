Man dies after being found shot in a vehicle

Minneapolis police say they found the man with no pulse or respirations early Tuesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead Tuesday morning after police say they found him with a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

In a press release police said they responded to 3800 block of Girard Avenue North, near Folwell Park, just before 1:30 a.m.

Squads found a vehicle that had struck several parked cars parked in the middle of the block.

Inside, officers found a man believed to be in 50s with a gunshot wound. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Emergency responders attempted CPR, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

His name has not been released at this time.

Officers say they combed the area searching for information and evidence. It is unknown if police have any suspects.