Dispute leads to man's shooting death in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died in Minneapolis early Thursday morning after police said he and another man got into fight, which led to a fatal shooting.

According to a press release from Minneapolis police, officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South just before 3 a.m.

Police said when they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound laying outside a business. First responders provided aid on scene, and the victim was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in grave condition.

A short time later, police said they learned the man had died at the hospital.

Officers believe the victim had been fighting with a man he knew.