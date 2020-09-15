Minneapolis man pleads guilty in fatal 2019 shooting

Giovanni Williams, 24, of Minneapolis admitted in court that he shot Dattreas Steward of Brooklyn Center at a gas station in December, officials said.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a man during a drug deal robbery, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Giovanni Williams, 24, of Minneapolis admitted in court that he shot Dattreas Steward of Brooklyn Center at a gas station in December, officials said.

Police were called to the Pump n' Munch gas station in Brooklyn Center located at 1505 69th Ave. N. on Dec. 11, 2019.

When police arrived, the found Steward in the passenger seat of a Chevy Blazer with his girlfriend "who was screaming and holding an article of clothing against the victim’s head wound" a news release from the attorney's office reads.

Paramedics responded but Steward died at the scene.

Steward's girlfriend told police that "Giovanni" had shot Steward. She told police that she had arranged to sell an ounce of marijuana for $300 to someone, and that she was put in contact with Williams and agreed to meet a the gas station with him.

Once Steward and his girlfriend were at the gas station, a Chrysler 200 pulled into a parking spot next to them, prosecutors said.

Williams got out of the Chrysler 200 and into the back seat of the Chevy Blazer, where he talked to the victim about the marijuana, robbed him and shot him in the head, the complaint states.

Prosecutors said surveillance video and a witness in the Chrysler verify much of the girlfriend's account.