Minneapolis man pleads guilty to manslaughter, possession of firearm in fatal shooting outside Cup Foods

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Monday to charges relating to a fatal shooting in March outside Cup Foods.

Shantaello Christianson, 31, entered guilty pleas for one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of possessing a firearm. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said he will receive 120 months for the manslaughter charge and 60 months for the weapons charge, served concurrently.

Christianson's official sentencing is on Nov. 5.

On March 6, 20201, Imaz Patrick Wright, 30, was shot and killed outside of the south Minneapolis convenience store located on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the same place George Floyd was murdered less than a year prior.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police that Wright was standing outside Cup Foods when Christianson drove up with another man and a woman in an SUV. Authorities say the other man in the SUV got out and started to argue with Wright, and that's when Christianson got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at Wright before fleeing. Wright was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The complaint says video surveillance from the area confirmed witness accounts.

Prosecutors say Wright and Christianson were members of the same gang, and the incident took place due to "an internal dispute."

Christianson was originally charged with second-degree murder, first-degree riot causing death, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.