Minneapolis man pleads guilty in deadly Maple Grove shooting

Rodney Velho, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to intentional second-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Kevin Logan, Jr.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend as he dropped off the couple's two children for a scheduled visitation, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Rodney Velho, 45, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Monday to intentional second-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Kevin Logan, Jr.

According to a criminal complaint, Velho and his girlfriend were celebrating her birthday on April 19, 2020 at her apartment in Maple Grove and at some point she told Velho that Logan was the father of her children and he would be dropping them off for a scheduled visitation.

At Velho's hearing on Monday, he admitted that he got into an argument with Logan and both men said they had guns.

Velho thought Logan might get his gun, so he shot him, even though he never saw a gun, according to a press release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Velho's sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

He is expected to receive a sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the press release.