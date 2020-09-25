Police: Man fatally shot Minneapolis home intruder

After being discovered by the homeowner, the intruder was shot and taken to HCMC where he later died.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A man was fatally shot Thursday night after being discovered inside another person's Minneapolis home, according to police.

In a press release, Minneapolis police said they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Irving Ave. North just before 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers worked to save the man, and he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. He died a short time later.

Police said the homeowner found the man inside his home and a fight began. During this fight, the intruder was shot.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Minneapolis Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

