Police: Minneapolis man's 'suspicious death' ruled homicide

Authorities say 52-year-old Eric Andre Lamont David died from multiple sharp force injuries prior to when his body was found Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man whose death was declared "suspicious" Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to Minneapolis police, officers arrived to an apartment building on the 500 block of Ridgewood Avenue around 4:40 p.m. to reports of a deceased person inside. Upon further investigation, authorities found 52-year-old Eric Andre Lamont David had died, with evidence to believe David died prior to Sunday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the death as a homicide from multiple sharp force injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Homicide Division is leading the investigation into David's death, and does not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The MPD says David's death is being investigated as the 36th homicide this year.

