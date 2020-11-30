Minneapolis Mayor, Police Chief propose sustaining police budget, adding alternative first responders

Arradondo said the department will need a budget that allows them to address the increase of violent crime in the city.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo discussed restructures of the police department and budget changes Monday afternoon.

Frey said the community is telling him they want law enforcement response to be more than just police and to include mental health resources.

Frey said he does not want to sign a proposal that would simply reduce the number of police but rather redirect some resources to different kinds of law enforcement response.

Arradondo said he has been a firm believer for years on alternative first responder measures, however, he added that regular police response is needed in Minneapolis to continue addressing violent crime.

"We cannot compromise the public safety of a resident," Arradondo said.

Frey and Arradondo urged elected officials to wait for a third-party staffing study to be completed before determining any changes to the police department.