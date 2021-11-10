x
Minneapolis mother arrested in connection to infant's death

Authorities say they found the infant while conducting a welfare check at a home on the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South just after 3 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman in connection to a 2-month-old infant's death early Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the woman, who has been identified as the infant's mother, was taken into custody on probable cause murder after police say they found signs of trauma. KARE 11 is not naming the woman since she has not been formally charged.

Authorities say they found the infant while conducting a welfare check at a home on the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South just after 3 a.m.

Police say this is the 83rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

