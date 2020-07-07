Police investigating 3 sexual assaults at Powderhorn Park encampment

Suspects have been arrested in two of the assaults, but police have not made an arrest in a June 26 case involving a juvenile victim.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Park Police are investigating three sexual assaults at the Powderhorn Park encampment, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB).

According to MPRB Director of Communications Dawn Sommers, the assaults happened between June 26 and July 5.

On June 26, at about 7 a.m., Minneapolis Park Police were notified by hospital staff at Abbott Northwestern that a juvenile had been brought in after being sexually assaulted. That assault happened sometime between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

In that case, the victim was released to social services after being treated at the hospital. No arrest has been made. Police are investigating and hopeful for forensic evidence to help lead them to a suspect.

In the second assault, shortly after 2 a.m. June 28, there was a 911 report of a woman being sexually assaulted at Powderhorn Park. Minneapolis police officers found and arrested the suspect, and the incident is under investigation.

The third case was a sexual assault of a minor on July 5. A Metro Transit squad was flagged down on a call involving the victim and the adult male suspect. After some questioning, the girl reported the assault. The victim is at HCMC and Hennepin County Child Protection Services is involved. The suspect is in custody.

On June 17, MPRB voted to allow city parks to be places of refuge for the growing population of people experiencing homelessness, after unrest broke out following George Floyd's death.