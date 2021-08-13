Mayor: Minneapolis PD will no longer conduct 'pretextual' traffic stops for low-level offenses

The policy change was announced as part of the mayor's 2022 budget proposal, which included several public safety funding measures.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city's police officers will no longer conduct "pretextual" traffic stops for low-level offenses.

According to a city news release, Mayor Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo "have finalized another series of reforms in ongoing efforts to create a more just and accountable system of community safety. Effective today, Minneapolis Police Officers will no longer be conducting pretextual stops for offenses like expired tabs, an item dangling from a mirror, or an expired license."

"Our team has been working with community and the MPD on reforms to traffic enforcement," the mayor wrote in a tweet. "We will soon end stops solely for offenses like expired tabs or items dangling from a mirror. Another concrete change moving us in the right direction."

Public safety reform in the city of Minneapolis has been a leading topic of discussion since then-MPD officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in May 2020. A jury convicted Chauvin of second-degree murder charges earlier this year.

"Investing in accountability from the Minneapolis Police Department is a non-negotiable within Frey’s budget," the city said in a news release.

The mayor's budget proposal includes hiring additional staff in the city attorney's office for reviewing police disciplinary investigations, as well as a full-time analyst for body camera footage. The budget also funds five recruit classes for MPD with a focus on "community-oriented officers."

Additional community safety funding in the mayor's 2022 budget proposal includes $7.8 million for the Office of Violence Prevention; investments in youth recreation and programming, including $500,000 for youth-specific violence prevention; and $500,000 "for a state-of-the-art early intervention system to ensure supervisors and department leadership have access to real-time data to help inform when an officer may need additional support or are no longer fit to serve."