Child in stable condition after Minneapolis shooting

Officials have not released many details about a shooting that sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital Sunday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — A young child is in the hospital Monday morning after being shot in Minneapolis Sunday night.

In a release, Minneapolis police said officers from the 4th precinct were alerted to the shooting when a 3-year-old boy was brought into North Memorial Medical Center just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said the boy's injuries were life-threatening, but he is currently listed in stable condition.

From the preliminary information given by police, officers said the child may have been playing outside near the corner of 23rd Avenue North and Sheridan Avenue North in Minneapolis when he was shot.

Minneapolis police are investigating, and have not released information about possibly suspects at this time.

This is breaking news, and KARE 11 will update this article as more information is made available.

