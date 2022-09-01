5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

Police said they responded to three different calls for shots fired across the city.

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday.

Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West.

When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Just a few minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired on the other side of the city, in the area of 600 West Broadway Avenue.

Police said they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. Officials describe the teen's injures as "non-life threatening."

Officers believe this shooting was a drive-by.

Police said they have no suspects in either shooting.

Then hours later, just before 10 p.m., officers in the area of 1700 East Lake Street said they heard gunfire and responded to a scene. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman had been shot. The woman declined medical attention, police said, but the man was taken to the hospital.

Both victims had non-life threatening wounds, police said.

Officers said they think the suspect was on foot when they fired shots, and then the suspect ran from the area.

No arrests have been made in any of these incidents, and police said they are still investigating all three shootings.

