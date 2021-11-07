8 people injured in 6 Minneapolis shootings Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning

In less than 24 hours, police say eight people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured in locations all over the city.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police reported in a press release that eight people were injured by gunfire from Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting report just after 4 p.m. Saturday at a house near the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South near East Phillips Park. When police arrived, they found two men with gunshots wounds and gave them first aid. Both men were taken to Hennepin Heath, and police said one of them was in critical condition. Officers say both men were in a house when shots were fired outside.

At the same time, police were at the intersection of Washington Avenue South and Chicago Avenue South responding to call for a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, and officers said his injury wasn't life threatening. Police said they believe the man was originally shot near 21st Avenue South and Riverside Avenue, and that he traveled to the location where emergency crews found him.

Later Saturday night, just before 9:30, police said they got multiple 911 calls about a shooting a block from the Minneapolis Convention Center. Police said they found evidence of gunfire in the 1500 block of Nicolette Avenue as a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound arrived in a private vehicle at North Memorial Medical Center. Officers say his wounds were not life threatening.

Just over ten minutes later, a ShotSpotter activation brought police to the area of 5000 Camden Avenue North. Police said they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, and officers said he didn't provide any details about what had happened to him.

Around 1:15 Sunday morning, Minneapolis police responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue in the Jordan neighborhood. Police said there were multiple vehicles gathered in the area, and that gunshots had been fired from one of those vehicles. A short time later, a woman was dropped off at North Memorial with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police said the car that brought the woman to the hospital had gunfire damage as well.

An hour later, officers got multiple 911 calls about a shooting and vehicles speeding away from the Speedway on Lyndale Avenue South. Police said when they got to the area, they found two men who had been shot. Officers said they provided first aid until the men were taken to the hospital. At least four parked cars were damaged by gunfire.

Officers have not said if they have any suspects in any of these shootings, or if any arrests have been made.