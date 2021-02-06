x
Teen arrested in fatal May Minneapolis shooting

Police said a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a May 6 fatal shooting on West Broadway Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS — Weeks after a fatal north Minneapolis shooting, police said a teenage suspect has been arrested. 

On May 6, police said squads were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. 

The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition while investigators processed the scene. Police learned May 7 that the man had died of his injuries.

On Wednesday, police announced they have arrested a 17-year-old male for probable cause in the murder. He was booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday.

