Teen arrested in fatal May Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Weeks after a fatal north Minneapolis shooting, police said a teenage suspect has been arrested.
On May 6, police said squads were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition while investigators processed the scene. Police learned May 7 that the man had died of his injuries.
On Wednesday, police announced they have arrested a 17-year-old male for probable cause in the murder. He was booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday.