Teen arrested in fatal May Minneapolis shooting

Police said a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a May 6 fatal shooting on West Broadway Avenue.

On May 6, police said squads were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition while investigators processed the scene. Police learned May 7 that the man had died of his injuries.