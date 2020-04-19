Minneapolis police arrest suspect in relation to sexual assaults near U of M campus

"To survivors we hope that this brings some sort of closure." Mayor Jacob Frey said.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police alongside Mayor Jacob Frey announced Sunday the arrest of a man they believe is linked to multiple sexual assaults near the University of Minnesota campus.

"To survivors we hope that this brings some sort of closure." Frey said. "While this pandemic is occurring we still have extraordinary first responders who are doing their job day in and day out."

The man was arrested Friday morning in an Anoka County residence.

He was booked at the Hennepin County Jail for probable cause of burglary and probable sexual assault.

Police said they extend their sympathy to the victims, many of which were university students, according to officials.

In March, police held a press conference to talk about the some of the assaults, which took place in the Marcy Holmes area.