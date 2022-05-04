MPD investigating 'suspicious' death of toddler

Officers attempted life-saving efforts until the unresponsive child was transferred to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police officials are investigating what they're calling the "suspicious" death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to MPD, officers responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a child who wasn't breathing. Officers attempted life-saving efforts until the child was transferred to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the boy's 4-month-old brother was also removed from the home at that time, and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities are treating the toddler's death as "suspicious," and say they are investigating it as the 32nd homicide in the city this year.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the child's cause and nature of death in the coming days.

