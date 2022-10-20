Police: 1 dead after apparent hit-and-run in north Minneapolis

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday police said they found a man in his 30s lying on West Broadway Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 30s died after begin struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Police said in information provided to the media that officers were called to the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway in north Minneapolis for a report of a pedestrian struck at around 11:30 p.m.

They found an injured man lying on West Broadway when they arrived, police said. Crews worked to save the man's life, but they were unsuccessful.

The man died at the scene.

His name and other personal details haven't been released by officials. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will publish more information, including his cause of death, in the coming days.

Preliminary evidence indicates that a vehicle hit the man, and then drove away, police said. Investigators from the Minneapolis Traffic Unit, Forensic Division, as well as Minneapolis Homicide Investigators all responded to the scene to collect evidence.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, according to officials.

