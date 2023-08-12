1 dead, 6 others shot in Minneapolis on Friday

Police said several adults were in a backyard when two suspects walked up the alley and started shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police said a man is dead and six others injured after two suspects opened fire on a group gathered in a backyard.

In a press release, police said officers got a report of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. and responded to a home in the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South.

When they arrived at the address in the Ventura Village neighborhood, officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Crews tried to save the life of a man in his 30s while treating other patients, but they were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

His name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Five people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in ambulances and police said others took themselves to the hospital for their injuries.

One man had a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and three men and one woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time police think that a group of adults were in the backyard when two suspects walked up the alley and began shooting. Officials said the two then fled the area.

Police have not announced if anyone has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

