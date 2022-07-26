Police: Man found fatally shot in front seat of vehicle Tuesday morning

Police said a man in his 30s was discovered dead in the front passenger seat of a vehicle around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle Tuesday morning on the city's north side.

Police said they were called to the area of 700 Oliver Avenue North around 2:40 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the address in the near north neighborhood of Minneapolis, they found a dead man in his 30s with a gunshot wound sitting in the front passenger seat of an SUV.

According to information released to the media, a 911 caller told police they saw a man in a hoodie walking away from the scene just after the shooting.

The name of the victim and any other identifying information about the victim isn't known at this time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release his name along with the cause and nature of his death in the coming days.

This is the 49th homicide in Minneapolis in 2022.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The GO number is 22-170656.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis police precinct struck by gunfire

MORE NEWS: Antisemitic flyers found in metro neighborhoods