Minneapolis police search for suspects after stabbing victim dies in the hospital

Police said they responded to an address in the Northeast Arts District around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, and found a man in his 30s with a stab wound.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said that a man in his 30s was stabbed on Thursday night and later died at the hospital.

Police said officers went to the 2200 block of 4th Street North around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after a frantic 911 caller told officers to come quickly, because someone was dying.

When they arrived at the address in Minneapolis' Northeast Arts District, police found a man in his 30s with a life-threatening stab wound.

People known to the victim were there, police said, and attempting to care for the man. Officers took over medical care until paramedics arrived.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but police said he died there.

The people who were with the victim could not give police any details about how the man was injured, according to information provided by officers.

The victim's name has not been released by officials at this time, and will be provided by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner along with the cause of the man's death.

As of Friday morning, Minneapolis police said no arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The GO number is 22-173357. Tips are anonymous, and providing information leading to an arrest and conviction could make you eligible for a financial reward.

