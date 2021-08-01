Minneapolis Police: Officer exchanges fire with group during foot chase

Police said someone fired at officers who were chasing a suspect. An officer fired back, but police said he didn't hit anyone.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said an officer exchanged fire with unknown people during a pursuit on foot Saturday night in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were investigating a "suspicious activity" call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the 1700 block of Vincent Avenue North. Police said a male suspect ran away from the officers.

MPD said while officers were chasing him on foot, "unknown individuals" shot at them. The people's identities were unknown. One officer fired his sidearm, but police said he didn't hit anyone and the people fled.

Police said one officer "was treated for an unspecified injury." The cause and severity of the injury was not released.

According to MPD, responding officers found and arrested the man who police were initially chasing.