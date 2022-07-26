Minneapolis police precinct struck by gunfire

Officers from the Fourth Precinct said the building was hit with gunfire and a window was broken. It's unknown if police were purposely targeted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Three men were arrested early Tuesday morning after several Minneapolis homes and a Minneapolis police precinct building were hit by gunfire.

According to information from police officials, officers in Minneapolis' fourth precinct said just after midnight they heard shots being fired and the sound of bullets whizzing past them as a vehicle sped away from the area of Plymouth Avenue North and Knox Avenue North.

Officers say they followed and stopped the vehicle fleeing the area around the fourth precinct. Two men fled the vehicle but were caught and arrested by police, who say a gun was recovered.

Police also found a third man hiding in the area and arrested him, recovering a second gun.

A window was broken by a bullet that struck the precinct, and police say several residential buildings in the area were struck by gunfire well. Investigators found "numerous" discharged cartridge casings in an alley leading from Knox Avenue North to Logan Avenue North, south of the area around Plymouth Avenue North.

Officials believe there was exchange of gunfire between an unknown number of people, triggering the spray of bullets.

Police emphasize that no officer fired a weapon during this incident.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Mekhi Speed sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for murder of Otis Elder

MORE NEWS: Antisemitic flyers found in metro neighborhoods

Watch more morning headlines: