Police investigating after man dies in Minneapolis apartment

Officers said they found a man with grave injuries after responding to an early morning call to the Near North neighborhood.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead following a reported shooting on Emerson Avenue North in Minneapolis.

Police said in a press release that they were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North just after 2:45 Thursday morning.

When they arrived at the apartment officers said they found a gravely injured man inside. Police provided medical care until EMS arrived. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead at the scene.

His name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office following the notification of family.

Officers searched the area and spoke with people as part of their investigation, but it's unknown at this time if they have a suspect in this man's death.

This is the 63rd homicide in Minneapolis in 2021.