Minneapolis police investigate 9 business burglaries

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said they received reports of nine business burglaries this week.

The suspects broke glass to get into the building and in some cases took a cash register.

The burglaries happened in the following locations:

334 Lake Street - Broken glass door, cash taken

3555 Chicago Avenue - Broken glass door, unknown loss

3515 Chicago Avenue - Broken glass door, attempt only

405 Lake Street - Broken glass door, cash register taken

707 Lake Street - Broken glass, unknown loss

400 46th Street - Broken glass door, cash register taken

2328 Franklin Avenue - Broken glass door, cash register taken

3311 25th Street - Broken glass door, cash register taken

4648 Lake Street - Broken glass door, unknown loss

Police recommend emptying your cash register at closing with the cash tray up and tilted.

They also recommend putting a sign on your door that says "there is no cash on site."

Police said business owners should install cameras and other security features, such as improved lighting and alarms for glass breakage.

Lastly, they recommend making sure your emergency contact information is updated and to keep an eye on businesses that are closed due to the pandemic.