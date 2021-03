Police say the shooting occurred near the Village Market in the area of East 24th Street and Elliot Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say one man was killed after a shooting in the Phillips community just south of downtown.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 3:15 p.m. Monday after an altercation in the area of East 24th Street and Elliot Avenue. One person is in custody, according to police.

This is the city's 14 homicide this year.

