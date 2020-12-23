Minneapolis police investigating homicide in Seward neighborhood

Police say an adult male was found shot inside a vehicle on the 2000 block of 28th Ave. South.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating an early morning homicide after a man was found shot inside a vehicle in the Seward neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of 28th Ave. South at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday after getting reports of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, police found a legally parked car with the adult male victim inside. Officers removed the victim from the car and began CPR, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The death marks the city's 81st homicide of the year.

No one is in custody at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.

