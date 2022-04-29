One dead in Friday morning homicide in Minneapolis

Officers were called to a report of shots fired at 24th and Emerson Avenues North around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis Friday morning.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired at 24th and Emerson Avenues North around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten tells KARE 11 that shots were still being fired when officers arrived, but no officers fired their weapons.

Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers and first responders attempted to save him but died at the scene.

A man and a woman were arrested.

"We have a proliferation of guns in the city. We've already taken 300 off the streets just this year," said Parten. "We call out to people to talk out their differences, when emotions are high and people are passionate gun violence is never the answer."

The death marks the 30th homicide of the year in the city.