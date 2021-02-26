x
One dead, two injured in shooting near East Phillips Park

Police say no arrests have been made.
Credit: KARE

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that killed one and injured two others near East Phillips Park on the city's south side.

According to police, officers were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Authorities located three shooting victims, all believed to be adult males. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, another is in critical condition and one suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

