Minneapolis police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Police say it appears a man in his 30s was walking to his parked car when another vehicle hit him and pinned him against it.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis homicide investigators are now investigating a hit and run after the victim died in the hospital days later.

According to Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder, officers responded to the initial report on Franklin Avenue West near Lyndale early Monday morning, at about 2:20 a.m.

Preliminary investigation showed that the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking to his parked car on the south side of Franklin when he was hit and pinned against the car by another vehicle. Police believe the other vehicle then left the scene, landing the victim in the street.

Officers gave immediate aid to the man at the scene, and he was brought to the hospital by paramedics.

Elder said the police department was told late Tuesday night that the man had died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the case, and anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-8477.

