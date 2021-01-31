Minneapolis police investigating after Saturday night shooting injures 2

Police said an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old are in the hospital with critical injuries, but they're expected to survive.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said it's investigating a shooting near the University of Minnesota campus that left two people critically injured.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call at about 10:38 p.m. Saturday on 6th Street Southeast. When police arrived, they said numerous people were running away.

Officers found a person outside with gunshot wounds, who they said is believed to be 24 years old. Additional officers found another person with gunshot wounds inside a residence. They said that person is believed to be 18 years old.

Both people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition, but MPD said both are expected to survive.