Minneapolis police investigating 'suspicious death' at Dinkytown apartment

Police said a 911 caller reported that a woman had overdosed, but details found at the scene did not "mesh" with that description.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said they're investigating a "suspicious death" after a Monday morning 911 call did not match up with what investigators found at the scene.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said police responded to the 800 block of 13th Avenue Southeast just before 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a possible overdose. Officers entered the apartment and found an "obviously" dead woman in her late 20s.

Elder said information given in the 911 call did not "mesh" with what investigators found at the scene. He said due to the early nature of the investigation, he couldn't reveal how the call was different.

The 911 caller had left by the time police arrived. Elder said MPD needs to determine the caller's identity, and that anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers to leave a tip.