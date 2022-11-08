Minneapolis issues warning about robberies and carjackings in Midtown neighborhoods

According to the City of Minneapolis, the increase in robberies and carjackings has affected the Ventura Village and the Midtown Phillips neighborhoods

The City of Minneapolis recently issued an update about an increase in reported robberies and carjackings in two south side neighborhoods.

According to the city, the uptick in cases has affected the Ventura Village and the Midtown Phillips neighborhoods, located in Minneapolis' third police precinct, and in some instances involved armed suspects. Most the robberies happen between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to officials.

"We truly care about the safety of the community and strive to provide a presence when call load allows," the city said in its news release.

Some reported incidents happened when people were getting in and out of their cars, while in other robbery and carjacking cases, victims were on their phones in their cars, according to the city. Some suspects have also demanded victims' phones, passwords, keys and wallets.

Currently, there is a camera set up near the intersection of East 28th and 13th Avenue South to deter and monitor criminal activity in the area.

The city says there are a few things people can do to deter an attack:

Keep car doors locked

If you see something, say something by calling 911 to report these crimes

Try to remember key details and information like license plate numbers and suspect descriptions in order to be a good witness for investigators

Stay aware of your surroundings. Using a cell phone while in the car can make you an easy target

Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp or banking apps should have multi-factor authentication

Tell others about your estimated time of arrival

Keep driving to a safe place such as an open business when you think people are following you in your car

Connect with neighbors so information can be shared immediately and accurately amongst the neighborhood

