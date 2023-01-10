4 people shot near light rail station in Minneapolis

Police said two men, a woman and a teen were all injured on Monday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were injured on Monday night after two groups had an altercation, according to police.

Officials told the media that police heard gunfire in the area around East Lake Street and 22nd Avenue South a few minutes ahead of 10:30 p.m.

Officers found four victims. One man had a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Another man and a woman both had non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and a juvenile female, believed to be 17 years old, also had a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

All four people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Officials have not released their names or any further details about their condition.

Minneapolis officers secured the scene and searched the area for clues. Preliminary information shows that the shooting may have been sparked by an "altercation" between two groups of people. Officials said they think when the groups parted ways one left toward a nearby bus stop and the other fired shot, then got into a vehicle and left the area.

Police said that as of Tuesday morning, there were no arrests.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Watch more morning headlines: