Minneapolis police look to prosecute those who vandalized 5th precinct

Police say a group of people Satuday night vandalized the Minneapolis Police 5th Precinct building.

MINNEAPOLIS — The building where people work to solve crimes, became the scene of one.

“My immediate feeling was really disappointment,” Brian Peters said over the phone. Peters is the Executive Director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Assocation.

Sunday morning the building, at East 31st and Nicollet Ave, had graffiti all over the sidewalk and front entrance.

You could also see damage to a window, which police said was the result of people throwing rocks.

A witness provided video of the crowd, which looked to have several dozen people.

Police say officers from around the city were called to help, but the protestors left before backup arrived.

Most of the graffiti contained profanity and anti-police language.

“I understand the emotion, and I understand the frustration, but at what point are people going to have a conversation?,” Peters asked.

He said the crowd’s actions do not lead to police reform.

“The Politicians, the leaders get together and actually try to solve these issues,” he said.

Chief Medaria Arradondo condemned the vandals in a statement. “Acts such as these do absolutely nothing to constructively engage and activate true and real needed reforms,” he wrote.

Peters says morale is low right now amongst officers.

“Frankly a lot of Minneapolis Police officers feel that the lack of leadership is causing a hostile work environment.”