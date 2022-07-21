Police: Man shot over the weekend in Minneapolis dies in the hospital

Police said a 28-year-old man was shot on Saturday afternoon and died in the hospital Wednesday. He was Minneapolis' 48th homicide of 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died in the hospital Wednesday after police said he was shot on Saturday afternoon in the Hawthorne neighborhood in Minneapolis.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, officers were called to the area of North 21st Avenue and Bryant Avenue North for a report of a man down, according to information provided by police.

Officers said they found a 28-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived. Police said they gave first aid to the man until fire and EMS could take over and transport the man to North Memorial Medical Center in an ambulance.

Police report that the man died at the hospital on Wednesday, July 20. His name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Preliminary information from police about the shooting indicates that a person saw the man on the ground in front of a vehicle and called 911. That emergency call didn't provide information about what may have led to the man's injuries or how he was shot.

It's unknown if police have identified any suspects at this time. An investigation is underway.

This shooting is Minneapolis' 48th homicide of the year.

MORE NEWS: Body camera footage released from fatal shooting of Tekle Sundberg

MORE NEWS: Missing man with health concerns sought near Brainerd