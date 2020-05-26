Man dies of medical incident in police custody

Mpls. officers were attempting to arrest a man when they noticed he was in medical distress and called for help.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died in Minneapolis police custody Monday evening of a medical incident, shortly after an encounter with police.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Chicago Ave. S shortly after 8:00 pm Monday for a report of a forgery in progress. According to a press release, they were advised that the man was sitting on top of a blue car, and appeared to be under the influence.

Two officers arrived and found the man in his 40s in his car. He was told to get out of his car by the officers, and physically resisted them, according to a press release.

Officers put the man in handcuffs, and noticed he was suffering medical distress. They called an ambulance, and he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. He died there a short time later.

His name has not been released.

Police say no weapons were used in this incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate this incident at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department. The FBI is also involved in the investigation, according to police.

Police say their body cameras were on and activated. No officers were injured in the incident.

A post circulating on social media appears to be video of this incident. KARE11 has been unable so far to verify that video. We are working to learn more.

Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins issued a statement on the incident, saying:

“My heart is breaking for the tragic loss of life last night near 38th and Chicago. Our community continues to be traumatized again, and again and again. We must demand answers, I have spoken with the Mayor and have a call in to the chief. I vow to be as transparent and forthright with the community. We were already in the midst of developing a summer safety strategy for this neighborhood but immediate action is required now. Currently the BCA is investigating.

Please stay strong sisters and brothers, these are trying times."