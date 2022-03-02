Man dies of injuries from Feb. 27 shooting

Minneapolis police said two men were shot in the 3400 block of 10th Avenue South on Sunday, and one of them has now died.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has died from injuries suffered during a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of 10th Avenue South around 3:45 p.m. When they arrived to the scene near Powderhorn Park, they were informed two injured men had arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Officers say both men were in their 20's, and while one had non-life threatening injuries the other man was injured more seriously with wounds that potentially threatened his life.

In a press release sent out early Wednesday police said that on March 1, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office informed them the more seriously injured man had died.

Officials have not released his name at this time.

Police are investigating this shooting as the 11th homicide of 2022 in Minneapolis.

Information about this incident is limited at this time, and KARE 11 will update this article if more is made available.

MORE NEWS: Suspect in Deshaun Hill murder was barred from having guns in 2010

MORE NEWS: Minnesota sheriffs issue record of over 100K gun permits