Man shot 9 times in Minneapolis

Police said they believe a man in his 30s was walking on 23rd Avenue Northeast when a sedan pulled up alongside him and opened fire.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot in Minneapolis Tuesday night, officials said.

According to information from Minneapolis police, officers were called to the Holland neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

Wen police got to the area of 23rd Avenue Northeast and Jefferson Street Northeast, they found a man in his 30s with at least nine gunshot wounds. Officers described the man's injuries as "life-threatening," and said crews on scene gave the man what medical attention they could until fire and EMS arrived.

The man was taken to Hennepin Heathcare.

Police said that their preliminary investigations show that the man was walking on 23rd Ave between Jefferson Street Northeast and Madison Street Northeast when a sedan pulled up alongside him and opened fire before leaving the area.

No one else was injured in this incident, police said.

Officers are investigating, and said that as of Tuesday night, no arrests had been made.

