Man shot multiple times in Minneapolis Sunday night

Police say a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times Sunday night.

Minneapolis police said officers were called to the area around East Lake Street and Bloomington Ave just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 20s with multiple, apparently life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers said they gave the man first aid until fire and EMS crews arrived on scene, and then the man was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police believe the victim was in a fight with at least two other men, and that one of those men shot him. Those two men got into separate vehicles after the shooting and left the area, according to police.

Minneapolis police are investigating, and ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or to submit tips to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

MORE NEWS: Woman dies in Crystal house fire