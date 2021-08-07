Minneapolis police officer charged in crash that killed Leneal Frazier

Prosecutors say Officer Brian Cummings was pursuing the driver of a stolen vehicle when he ran a red light and slammed into Frazier's Jeep at 80 mph.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above originally aired July 8, 2021.

A Minneapolis police officer stands charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide for his role in a crash that killed an innocent motorist in July.

The charges against Officer Brian Cummings are detailed in a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court Friday. Prosecutors say Cummings was pursuing the driver of a stolen vehicle early the morning of July 6, reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour, when he ran a red light at Lyndale and 41st Avenues North and collided with a Jeep driven by 40-year-old Leneal Frazier.

Frazier died of severe injuries sustained in the crash.

“Police are supposed to protect and serve citizens, and to act in a manner consistent with their sworn oath to do so. Officer Cummings’ actions deviated from his oath and his negligence caused the death of Leneal Frazier,” explained Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in a released statement.

Accident reconstruction specialists used technology installed in Cummings’ squad car and reviewed area surveillance footage to determine Cummings hit Frazier’s Jeep at roughly 78 mph, the complaint says.

Frazier’s Jeep was estimated to be going 25 mph as he proceeded through the green light.

Accident reconstruction further determined that the collision "can be attributed to the Defendant for failure to operate his vehicle with due regard for the safety of other motorists,” the release from Freeman's office states.

Cummings’ first appearance will be scheduled in the coming days.

"These charges are appropriate based on the thorough investigation conducted," Freeman concluded. "I hope the victim’s family and loved ones find some solace in knowing we are doing everything we can to get justice for Mr. Frazier.”