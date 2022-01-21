One dead, two injured after one vehicle shot at another in Minneapolis

Police believe the three victims were all injured in the same incident, which marks the third homicide of the year for the city.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating after one man was killed and two others injured following a shooting in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood late Thursday night.

Police said they received the first reports of gunfire just before 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 15th Avenue South. Initial reports indicated that a person in a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, then drove away according to police.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in the street with gunshot wounds and "diminishing signs of life." Officers said they provided aid as best they could, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was found a block away, and a third in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue, just a few blocks away from where police found the first victim. Both of these men had gunshot wounds as well, according to police. They were taken to the hospital to be treated, and police said their wounds were non life-threatening.

Investigators think that all three men were shot in the same vehicle, and that they were injured by people in another vehicle. Police said they believe the people in both vehicles knew each other.

No other information has been released about these men at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and KARE will update this story as more information is made available.

This is the third homicide in Minneapolis in 2022.

