AMBER alert issued in reported abduction of woman, child in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department says the suspect vehicle is a blue 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, and could be anywhere in the seven-county metro.

MINNEAPOLIS — An AMBER alert has been issued after Minneapolis police responded to the reported abduction of a woman and child Wednesday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson John Elder, police responded to the 2000 block of Grand Street NE at 12:35 p.m. When they arrived they heard from witnesses that a man had been in a verbal, possibly domestic dispute with a woman who had a 2 or 3-year-old child with her.

The witnesses told police that the suspect forced the woman and child into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Police believe the suspect vehicle was driven north with all three people inside, and that the woman may be injured with a broken arm.

The car is described as a blue 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with Minnesota plates CCG 372. Police say the suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, short black hair, stocky build at about 200 pounds, wearing a red jacket. The woman is described as 110 pounds with black hair and a gray shirt and black sweatpants.

Police do not believe the incident was random, and think it may be domestic.

"It is not believed that this vehicle has remained in Minneapolis, so we are asking people across the seven-county metro area to be on the lookout for this vehicle," Elder said. "We don't want people to get this message and go, 'Well, that's happening in Minneapolis. We don't need to worry about it.' That vehicle could very clearly be outside the proper city limits of Minneapolis."

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call police, and not to approach it.