Minneapolis police seek suspect after officer hurt on Saturday afternoon

Officials said an officer approached a man slumped in a vehicle with suspected stolen plates in the Hiawatha neighborhood around 3:30 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are seeking a man they believe was involved in a Friday afternoon incident that left an officer injured.

Officials said that around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, officers from the 3rd Precinct were called about a suspicious vehicle with a person slumped over inside.

Police said they confirmed that the vehicle parked in the 3600 block of East 42nd Street had stolen plates.

Officers announced themselves and tried to arrest the man in the vehicle, according to a press release, but the suspect put the vehicle in drive and tried to accelerate forward with an officer still partially trapped inside the open driver's side door. The officer was dragged for a short distance until the vehicle hit a support pillar for a nearby building.

The suspect reversed and the officer was able to free himself. Officials said he rolled away as the vehicle took off.

Police, including the injured officer, started to chase the man but stopped when they lost sight of the vehicle officials said.

The injured officer took himself to Hennepin County Medical Center to have his injuries checked. Officials said the officer's wounds were "non-life threatening," but didn't give any other details about his condition.

According to MPD, the man suspected in this incident is a 27-year-old man. Officials ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: