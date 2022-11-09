Man sentenced to 115 months for violent Minneapolis carjacking

Court documents say Jerome Lee Swanson shot someone in the hip after demanding their vehicle in June 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison and five years of supervised release after shooting someone during a carjacking in 2021.

Jerome Lee Swanson, 21, was handed a 115-month prison sentence for the June 5, 2021 incident.

According to court documents, Swanson approached a person driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis, asking for a ride. When the victim arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol, aimed it at the driver and demanded the vehicle.

Court documents say that in the struggle that ensued the victim was shot in the hip. Swanson fled the scene in the victim's Buick.

He was later caught with the vehicle and the pistol used in the carjacking, officials said.

On July 8, 2022, Swanson pleaded guilty before U.S. District Chief Judge John R. Tunheim to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

This case is the result of a partnership between the Minneapolis Police Department and the FBI.

