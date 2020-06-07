Pregnant woman shot, killed in south Minneapolis

The woman was taken to HCMC where the baby was born, and she died.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating what could be the city's 29th homicide of the year.

According to Officer Garrett Parten, officers were called to the area of East 37th Street and Elliot Avenue Sunday night at around 9:15.

On scene, officers say they found a woman shot, and bystanders performing first aid.

Officer Parten said the woman was taken to HCMC, the baby was delivered, and the woman died. As of this writing, Parten did not know the condition of the child.

Investigators believe the woman was shot while in a vehicle. There was another reported shooting in the area, and MPD said it's investigating whether or not the cases are related.